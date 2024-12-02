Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen managed to achieve a rare feat in Week 13: record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown all in the same game. Allen did so by recording a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play after he took a lateral from Amari Cooper into the end zone.

After the game, Allen and Cooper both admitted that they had not practiced or planned their makeshift hook-and-ladder. Allen claimed that he only ran over to Cooper after throwing the pass in case of a turnover due to a problem with his release.

“I wish he got credited for something there, an assist or a passing touchdown,” Allen said, via ESPN. “But I kind of threw a bad ball, so I was just kind of chasing it. He made a heck of a catch… We made eye contact, and he just pitched it, and I had to go make a play. It was dope.”

The pass, which was behind Cooper, was hauled in by the receiver with one hand. As he was corralled by four San Francisco 49ers defenders, he tossed the ball back to Allen, who evaded the pressure and took it seven yards to the pylon.

Cooper said he thought Allen “wanted the ball” and pitched it back to his quarterback on instinct.

“I was wondering what he was doing over there,” Cooper said. “That doesn't usually happen when you throw a dart route like that. I just saw him. I figured he was over there because he wanted the ball, so I gave it to him.”

Bills clinch AFC East with win

In a game filled with snow, Allen emerged as the hero of the Bills' 35-10 victory. The 28-year-old MVP candidate's do-it-all performance moved Buffalo to 10-2 on the year. With no other team in the NFC East currently owning a winning record, the win allowed the Bills to clinch the division and a top playoff spot.

The Miami Dolphins are a distant second in the AFC East at 5-7. The Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night, ending their recent three-game win streak. Behind them, the New York Jets and New England Patriots are fully out of the playoff hunt with just three wins on the year.

With five games remaining, the Bills will hit the road for their next two outings. Buffalo will travel cross country in Week 14 to face the Los Angeles Rams before traveling back east for a high-stakes clash with the league-leading Detroit Lions.

The Bills will finish out 2024 with two of their final three games against the Patriots, sandwiched around a home game against the Jets. They will likely be favored in at least four of their five remaining contests.