The Buffalo Bills won't be receiving the top seed in the AFC playoffs, but they at least have a positive piece of news regarding their franchise quarterback. Josh Allen was a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimation, per Around The NFL.

Allen, who reportedly has been hampered by a hand fracture to his non-throwing hand all season, also appeared to grimace after a hit to his elbow in the Bills' Week 16 win over the New England Patriots.

“Got a helmet to the funny bone. I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly. It happens sometimes, but we move on,” Allen said after the game, per Erich Richter of the New York Post.

The Bills face the New York Jets for another AFC East clash in Week 17. Head coach Sean McDermott and the rest of the coaching staff will keep a keen eye on Allen's health.

Should the Bills take a risk in Week 17 with Josh Allen?

With the division already wrapped up in favor of the Bills, the need for Allen to start, or even play in one of the final games of the regular season has diminished.

Allen was a favorite to win MVP before last week's matchup.