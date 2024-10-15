The Buffalo Bills made a big move trading for wide receiver Amari Cooper, and it seems as if he's excited to be on his new team. The Cleveland Browns have not been the best when it comes to offense this season, and Cooper had to suffer through that.

After the trade, Cooper made a cryptic post on his Instagram story that said, “Move or rust,” which led many people to believe he was talking about the Browns.

After the trade, Cooper reacted to the move and had a professional response, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“(General manager) Andrew Berry called me and told me what was going on,” Cooper said to Anderson. “As far as playing with Josh (Allen), I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.

“I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps. I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”

Earlier this season, when Cooper was in trade rumors while the San Francisco 49ers were looking to possibly move Brandon Aiyuk, he made another cryptic post on Instagram saying, “lol I wouldn't mind at all.” Since the beginning, it's felt like the writing has been on the wall for Cooper to be moved. it was just a matter of when.

Bills trade for Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper was traded from the Browns as they sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bills for a 2025 third-round and 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Bills were in need of a true No. 1 receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans during the offseason. Cooper will be the top option now, and Josh Allen and the offense will continue to be dominant as always.

For the Browns, the question remains what they will do as their season has been very disappointing, most notably on the offensive side of the ball. Many people are wondering if head coach Kevin Stefanski will make the decision and bench Deshaun Watson for Jameis Winston, but as of now, it looks like he's sticking with his quarterback.

With Cooper gone, it may be even more difficult for the Browns to get much production on offense, and players such as Jerry Jeudy will have to step up. Nick Chubb should be returning soon as well, which may do something for the Browns' running game.