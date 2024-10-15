It's not easy to be told you're not wanted anymore. With the latest trade, Amari Cooper has received this message three times in his NFL career. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns traded the 30-year-old wideout to the Buffalo Bills. The 10-year veteran reacted to the news like a pro, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“(General manager) Andrew Berry called me and told me what was going on. As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.

“I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps. I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”

The Browns sent Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bills for a 2025 third-round and 2026 seventh-round pick.

Cooper was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. During the 2018 season, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick. Before the 2022 NFL season, Cooper was traded again, this time to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Bills jumpstart passing game with Amari Cooper

Are the Bills playing bad? Not really. But a certain something appeared to be missing when they played against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, their two toughest opponents this season. They were outscored 53-30 in those contests. Against the Ravens, the Bills' leading receiver was Khalil Shakir, who made four catches for 62 yards. Allen went 16-for-20 for 180 yards.

It didn't get any better against the Texans as a dazed Allen completed just 9-of-30 for 131 yards and a score. Rookie WR Keon Coleman led all Bills receivers with one catch for 49 yards and a touchdown. No other pass catcher had more than two receptions.

Something needed to be done, and while Cooper is far from being a savior, he's a proven commodity who's accustomed to the pressures of being the new guy.

The Bills also benefit greatly from the financial flexibility of adding Cooper, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Browns converted $18.79 million of Amari Cooper's $20M salary to a signing bonus back in March,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported after the trade. “Buffalo didn't have the flexibility to pay Davante Adams $11.6 million for the rest of 2024 like the #Jets did. Now, they get Cooper for … $806,667.”

Buffalo needed to shake things up on offense and give Allen the true No. 1 receiver the team lacked. Winning against non-playoff teams like the Cardinals, Jaguars and Jets pads the win column, but getting handled by the AFC's elite kicked the Bills' front office into action.