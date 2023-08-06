The Buffalo Bills have activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Bills have activated DT Jordan Phillips off the active/PUP list,” Rapoport wrote.

The Bills announced they had placed Phillips, edge rusher Von Miller and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the active/PUP list last July, according to an article from Pro Football Talk writer Charean Williams. Phillips, an eight-year NFL veteran, underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder in February.

Phillips played in 12 games and started in one for the Bills in 2022, gaining 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. The former second-round selection started in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, earning two combined tackles and one quarterback hit as the Bills took a 41-7 victory in Highmark Stadium. The Bills re-signed Phillips to a one-year contract in April.

The Bills signed veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford in May, adding the former Seattle Seahawk to a line that features Miller, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. Ford, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018, has 28 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks over his five-year career. Oliver signed a four-year, $68 million extension to stay with the Bills in June after playing in 62 games and starting in 53 for the Bills over the last four seasons.

“It's still surreal,” Oliver said in June, via Bills Central. “Signing again, it's kind of a blur. They presented the deal to me and I liked it, and it didn't matter if it was now or during the season. It's out of the way now. I can go play football and do what we've all come here to do: Put hardware on our fingers.”