The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension deal with Ed Oliver, as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $45 million guaranteed, and the defensive tackle is set to be under contract with Buffalo for the next five seasons.

Oliver’s future with the Bills was the talk of the town within the organization since the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Oliver had just one year left on his rookie contract with the Bills, as the team picked up his fifth-year option in April 2022. He will earn $10.753 million in the 2023 season.

Oliver, who was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has had a roller-coaster run in Buffalo, which prompted many to speculate that he would not be in line for an extension deal with the team. He is coming off of a 2022 season in which he recorded 3.5 sacks over 15 total games played, including the playoffs.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane noted in January that the team has expected more from Oliver.

“I think there’s some things he’s done well, but I do think there’s some meat on the bone,” Beane said. “We picked up his fifth-year option (for 2023), so going into this season, we expect him to find a little bit more, and I know Ed expects that of himself.”

In March, Oliver fueled speculation regarding his future with the Bills in a series of posts on Instagram. One post on his Instagram Story in March read, “Show Me The Money or Ion Wanna Talk!!!”

Oliver sure got his money in the end.

In the big picture, there are many within the Bills organization who are hoping to see Oliver put together a potent 2023 campaign, including defensive line coach Eric Washington.

“[Oliver] just continue to play the game as much as possible from the neck up,” Washington said during a press conference at the Bills' OTAs. “When you have the kind of talent Ed has, you have to understand situations that could mean the difference between separating yourself from the opponent (and saying), ‘I have to be able to process very, very quickly, so I can win my one-on-one, so I can play ahead of the play as opposed to playing with the sequence of that particular play.'

“With Ed, from an experience standpoint, we need him to play ahead as opposed to with the tempo of the play.”

Oliver has logged 151 total tackles and 14.5 sacks in four seasons with the Bills.