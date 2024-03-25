The Buffalo Bills released several veterans on the defensive side of the ball this offseason to be cap compliant, but Micah Hyde was one of the veterans who was on an expiring contract after the 2023 season while openly considering retirement, and despite dealing with cap crunch this offseason, general manager Brandon Beane did not rule out bringing back the veteran safety this offseason, as he believes Hyde has not shut the door on playing in 2024.
“Definitely wouldn't shut the door to ever bringing a Micah Hyde back if he decides to play,” Brandon Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.
Micah Hyde has played 11 years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and the Bills, according to Pro Football Reference. He spent his first four seasons with the Packers, before joining the Bills in 2017 and being a key piece to the team that became a contender in the AFC. In his first season with the Bills, Hyde was selected to the Pro Bowl and made the second All-Pro team. He would make the second All-Pro team again in the 2021 season with Buffalo.
Hyde certainly has had a very respectable NFL career to this point, but he would undoubtedly like to add that missing Super Bowl ring, and even though some are down on the Bills' chances in 2024, having a quarterback like Josh Allen gives them a chance.
Bills' 2024 outlook
After the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs last season, there was much talk that Buffalo's contention window was over as Josh Allen's cap hit jumps up dramatically and Beane has to deal with a cap crunch.
That cap crunch brought the departures of many veterans, especially on the defensive side of the ball. that leaves many believing that the team will not have a roster that is good enough to win a Super Bowl in 2024. The hope for the Bills and their fans is that having a quarterback like Josh Allen makes up the difference.
Based on the Bills' actions this offseason and the releases of many veteran players, it seems that 2024 might be a bit of a reset, but that could open up significant cap space the following offseason. This year, more than any other, is likely to be the year in which Allen will have to do the most heavy lifting.
However, it might not be the end of the Bills contending for championships, like many are predicting. The actions of the team could present an opportunity to bring in a lot of help a year from now in free agency. It will be interesting to see how the Bills fare in 2024, and what they have planned for next offseason when they might have more flexibility when it comes to cap space.