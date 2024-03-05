Offensive lineman Ryan Bates is headed to Windy City after the Buffalo Bills agree on a trade that will send him to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Buffalo's official website.
“The Bills have added another asset for the 2024 NFL Draft. Buffalo has agreed to terms to acquire a fifth-round pick from the Chicago Bears for offensive lineman Ryan Bates. The trade will become official on March 13 pending a physical.”
This is not the first time that the Bears tried to get the services of Bates. Back in 2022, the Bears had an offer ready for Bates but their dreams of acquiring him were foiled when the Bills stepped in to match it. This time, the Bills have decided to let go of the guard, who still has two more years left on his current contract, including 2024. He is set to earn $3.4 million in the coming season and $3.4 million more in 2025. Bates has a cap hit of $4.006 million in 2024 and $2.567 million in 2025.
With this latest move, the Buffalo Bills, who will be selecting 28th overall at the 2024 NFL Draft, have an updated list of 10 picks for the said event.
Bates entered the league in 2019 when he was inked by the Philadelphia Eagles to a contract as an undrafted free agent. He was then traded by the Eagles to the Bills in exchange for Eli Harold. Before turning pro, Bates played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions.