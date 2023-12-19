Injured Bills DT DaQuan Jones is cleared to return, but that doesn't mean he's coming back yet.

The latest DaQuan Jones injury update is positive news as the Buffalo Bills get ready to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, but Bills Mafia shouldn’t get too excited yet. The standout defensive tackle’s new status doesn’t guarantee Jones will be back from his pectoral injury this season.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says they are opening the 21-day practice window for DT DaQuan Jones. Jones is on IR,” The Athletic’s Bills beat writer Joe Buscaglia reported on Tuesday.

When a player goes on IR, as Jones did following Buffalo's Week 5 loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars, before they come back, the team will open their practice window. That means they can come back to practice without officially being activated. The team then has 21 days to either fully activate the player to the 53-man roster or return him to IR for the remainder of the season.

This DaQuan Jones injury update does mean that if the DT can get healthy in the next three weeks, he will be available to play in a Buffalo playoff game, assuming the team makes it.

Bills are in a playoff push

As the Bills head into Week 16 against the Chargers — for a Saturday night, Peacock exclusive game — the AFC East squad is very much alive in the playoff hunt. Buffalo should take care of business against the struggling Chargers and lowly New England Patriots in the next two weeks, but even if they lose one, their playoff hopes likely lie in their Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins.

That Bills-Dolphins tilt is shaping up to be a win-and-in scenario for the Bills, and now they could have DaQuan Jones back for that crucial season-defining game.