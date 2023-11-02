The Bills made a big free agent signing, brining in Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to help restock the defensive roster amid several key injuries.

The Buffalo Bills are signing free agent Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to their 54-man roster for the remainder of the 2023 season. This move comes as the injuries continue to pile up on the defensive side of the ball for Buffalo. To make room for Joseph, the Bills put cornerback Kaiir Elam on injured reserve.

Joesph is 35 and last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, signing with the team right around this time last season. In Philly, Joseph played in Weeks 10 through 17 and three games in the postseason, including the Super Bowl. The now 14-year NFL vet recorded 20 tackles and 0.5 sacks for the Eagles.

The run-stuffing DT was a second-round pick of the New York Giants out of East Carolina in 2010. He played four seasons in New Jersey before moving to the Minnesota Vikings for six years, followed by two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and then one with the Eagles.

With the Vikings, Joseph had his best years. In 2016 and 2017, Joseph made the Pro Bowl, with his two highest tackle totals (77, 68) coming in those two campaigns.

The Bills’ Linval Joseph free agent signing comes as the team tries to restock the defensive roster on the fly as the injuries mount on that side of the ball. Earlier in the season, the team lost cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano to season-ending injuries, and DT DaQuan Jones is likely done for the year as well. Now, Kaiir Elam, the team’s 2022 first-round pick who has disappointed thus far in his career, heads to IR as well.

In addition to signing Joseph, the Bills also traded for former Green Bay Packers CB Rasul Douglas at the NFL trade deadline. He did not practice Wednesday, and the team gave its hilarious reason on the official injury report as “Just got here.”