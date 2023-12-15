The move finally comes.

The Los Angeles Chargers, fresh off an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, have parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Following a historic loss to their division-rival Raiders, the Chargers fired HC Brandon Staley. The move that some expected after the Chargers’ playoff collapse in Jacksonville last January now has been made some 11 months later.'

The loss was the team's fifth in their last six games, and it was expected after a down season.

“Sometimes there are games where it doesn't go right, none of it,” said a defiant Staley following his team's blowout defeat on Thursday Night Football. “You have to put it behind you, and you got to move on to the next thing.”

But the Chargers “next thing” will now be without Staley.He departs with a 19-15 record in 31 games after nearly three seasons as Chargers' head coach.

Brandon Staley's tenure with Chargers

Staley's tenure as head coach of the Chargers was plagued by underachievement and questionable decisions with what many NFL insiders deem to be the league's best rosters.

His seeming over-reliance on analytics, lack of feel for in-game management, and aggressiveness on fourth downs were often categorized as reckless by NFL analysts, as well as former players and coaches.

“Embarrassing. Everything was going wrong, and I've never been a part of nothing like that,” Chargers safety Derwin James told Bridget Condon of NFL Netork after the game.

Social media was lighting up during Thursday night's blowout loss regarding speculation that current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick should replace Staley in Los Angeles.

It's widely believed that the Chargers' talented roster could potentially thrive under Belichick's traditional, disciplined, game management approach. The Belichick-to-Los-Angeles speculation is only expected to grow as the NFL regular season approaches its end.