The Buffalo Bills are asking fans to help clear out the snow in their home stadium before their playoff game against the Steelers.

Buffalo has always been one of the NFL's winter wonderlands come January. The Buffalo Bills are no stranger to playing January games in the snow. However, it seems that this year, the snow might be unbearable even for the most die-hard Buffalo fan. It's gotten so bad… the Bills themselves are asking fans to help them clear out the snow.

The Bills posted an announcement‏ in their webpage that is calling for individuals to help shovel snow in Highmark Stadium. Interested individuals will be paid 20 dollars an hour for their effort. It's a rare gesture for a team to do this, to be honest

“The Buffalo Bills and Jani-King are asking anyone age 18 and over (or under 18 with proper working papers) interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium to come to Highmark Stadium starting at 10:00 p.m. tomorrow night (Saturday night) and be part of the team to get the venue ready for the hometown Bills Wildcard Playoff game vs. the Steelers!”

Snow playoff games in Buffalo are common. In fact, their Divisional Round game against the Bengals was played with a snowy backdrop. That's not necessarily a good thing for the Bills, though. In fact, that Divisional Round game resulted in a bad loss to Cincinnati.

This time, the Bills are going to be facing another AFC North for in the Steelers. All the signs point to Buffalo handily winning this game. However, the team has been plagued with inconsistency issues all season long. If they fall flat against Pittsburgh… Oh boy. Expect some major changes to the team if that does happen.