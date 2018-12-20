The Buffalo Bills haven’t had a good season but they still have some good players and they aren’t happy that no one was selected to the Pro Bowl. The Bills were one of three teams along with the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to not have anyone selected.

The Bills got off to a terrible start to the season and the offense is still a struggle but they actually have one of the best defenses in the league. They are first in passing yards given up this year and second in total points given up.

“I think it’s BS, to be honest. If you look at the production that our guys have had and the numbers. As a whole, our defense has played phenomenal and it’s one of the top-ranked defenses in the league,” wide receiver Zay Jones said via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I know that Kyle [Williams] and Jerry [Hughes] were alternates, and not to say that that’s anything to look down on, but to have guys not be in the Pro Bowl, I think is crap. In my personal opinion Tre’Davious White should be in the conversation, Jerry should be in the conversation, Kyle and Lorenzo [Alexander] should definitely both be Pro Bowlers. Jordan Poyer – I know Micah Hyde was previously. It’s frustrating because I see the work these guys put in day in and day out and to get snubbed like that, I don’t agree with that at all.”

The Bills got off to an ugly start to the season and most people had written them off so by the time they started to play better no one was paying attention. The Pro Bowl voting is a popularity contest so it’s not super shocking that they didn’t have anyone voted in but Jones does have a good point, they deserved at least a few guys to be voted in.