There have been many great Buffalo Bills players throughout the past 60 years. Unfortunately, none of them have won a Super Bowl. There have been championships. Yes, two of the best Bills teams in franchise history made this list, and that was before the AFL-NFL merger. A few of the best Bills teams in franchise history have made it agonizingly close. Likewise, some of the greatest Bills teams of all time have fallen short in the Big Game. Ranking the best Bills teams of all time includes looking at how close they came to winning it all, while also examining what could have been.

The Greatest Buffalo Bills teams of all time

10. 1988-89 Bills

This was the start of the Jim Kelly era. Significantly, Kelly and Thurman Thomas led Buffalo to a divisional title. They would beat the Houston Oilers 17-10 in the AFC Divisional Round. While things looked promising, they would fall short in their next game, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-10 in the AFC Title Game. It was still a sign of things to come. Additionally, it was the beginning of a historical stretch run.

9. 1965-66 Bills

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl. Yet, they have won several AFL championships. This squad is one of the best Bills teams in franchise history. Notably, they thrived with a 10-3-1 record. Buffalo would go on to beat the San Diego Chargers 23-0 behind a suffocating defense, winning their second straight AFL Title. While things looked promising for the organization, it would prove to be the last title in franchise history.

8. 1964-65 Bills

This team is one of the best Bills teams of all time and even made the top 100 teams list. Amazingly, it was the start of a great era with a dominant defense, and quarterback Jack Kemp leading the offense. Just like they would do in the following season, Buffalo defeated the Chargers 20-7 in the AFL Title Game. Thus, the beginning of a dominant era had begun.

7. 2024-25 Bills

This team was the favorite to go to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they suffered yet another crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Title Game. Quarterback Josh Allen was electric throughout the regular season, passing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Also, he ran for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Bills went 13-4, winning another AFC East division title. Then, they dominated the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the AFC Wildcard Game. Buffalo would sneak past the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in the AFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately, they would fall 32-29 to the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game. This is one of the best Bills teams in franchise history to fall short once again.

6. 2022-23 Bills

Allen was great for this team. Unfortunately, another early playoff exit soured it. Many experts considered this team a Super Bowl favorite. Yet, most remember this group for a near-tragedy that almost devastated the team.

The organization suffered a scare when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, the NFL would cancel the game, and it would award the Bills home-field advantage for their rematch against the Bengals. The Bills were unable to beat the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. Still, this is one of the greatest Bills teams of all time for their ability to move forward despite a near tragedy.

5. 1992-93 Bills

Do you remember “The Comeback”? Yes, this was the team that had one of the best comebacks of all time. The Bills trailed 35-3 to the Oilers, and all seemed lost in the AFC Wild Card. Then, they rallied and stunned the Oilers for a remarkable comeback win.

The Bills could not capitalize on that momentum in Super Bowl XXVII. Sadly, they fell to the Cowboys 52-17 in one of the most lopsided title losses in recent memory.

Article Continues Below

4. 1993-94 Bills

By this point, the Bills had lost three consecutive Super Bowl games. Therefore, this was going to be the season where they finally won it. Buffalo certainly had a chance. Now, they just had to finish the story.

Buffalo went 12-4 this season, winning the AFC East and cementing their spot in the playoffs again. Next, they overcame the Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 in the AFC Divisional Round. Buffalo would throttle the Kansas City Chiefs 30-13 in the AFC Title Game. Finally, they went to the Big Game, falling to the Cowboys 30-13, their fourth straight title loss, and second to Dallas.

3. 2020-21 Bills

Buffalo had been mediocre or worse for over 20 years by this point. Finally, Allen led the team to a 13-3 record. The Bills won a nailbiter 27-24 over the Indianapolis Colts. Next, they routed the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 in the AFC Divisional Game.

Buffalo would meet the Chiefs for the first time in the new era, battling it out in the AFC Title Game. Unfortunately, the defense struggled to contain Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs won 38-24. If Buffalo could take anything from this game, it was that they finally had their star quarterback. Yet, the team needed to find ways to stop the Chiefs.

2. 1991-92 Bills

After losing in the Super Bowl the previous season (more on that below), the Bills had another chance. Often, teams don't return to the Super Bowl after losing it in the previous season. This team did it, finding a way to overcome formidable opponents. First, they dismantled the Chiefs 37-14 in the AFC Divisional Round. Buffalo edged out 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game.

The story would prove to be the same as the previous season. After what looked like a good matchup, the Bills simply could not overcome the Washington Redskins. While the Bills appeared to have a chance after a scoreless first quarter, their defense collapsed in the second quarter, ultimately leading to a 37-24 loss.

1. 1990-91 Bills

This was the best opportunity for the Bills to win a Super Bowl. In fact, things looked good for a while. As the Bills trailed 20-19 with seconds left to go in the Super Bowl, they had a chance to win it. Unfortunately for them, what happened next would put them on the wrong side of NFL history.

Scott Norwood lined up for a potential game-winning field goal. After the snap, Norwood went to kick the football, but it went wide right. It would mark the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses. To this day, the Bills still don't have a Super Bowl title. While the franchise has never won a title, the best Bills teams of all time have still proven their mettle and shown what could have been.