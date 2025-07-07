The Buffalo Bills are feeling the pressure to win the Super Bowl in 2025. Buffalo went all in on upgrading its defense this offseason, which will hopefully allow them to get over the hump in the AFC playoffs. Now one Bills offensive player is receiving some big praise ahead of training camp later this month.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 running backs in the NFL in a recent article. Fowler gathered insights from scouts, coaches, and league executives to compile his rankings.

Bills running back James Cook came in eighth place in Fowler's rankings.

“He's perfect for that offense, with a quarterback that spreads things out,” an AFC executive said. “He's good in the passing game, catches the ball really well, good in open space. Not sure he's elite yet but he's really, really good.”

Fowler noted that Cook's 16-touchdown season in 2024 helped propel him into the top 10. He's now tied with O.J. Simpson (1975) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season in Bills history.

Cook is undeniably “dangerous and explosive” according to one NFL personnel executive.

Cook is averaging 222 carries per season, thanks in part to Josh Allen handling some of the workload.

Fowler added that “some teams are curious about how he would hold up as a 300-carry No. 1 back at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds.”

Putting all of this together, it seems that Cook is highly valued outside of Buffalo. He could have a strong market in free agency next spring if the Bills cannot retain him.

James Cook could make Bills history during 2025 NFL season with a new contract

Cook has a chance to make Bills franchise history if he has another strong season in 2025.

If Cook rushes for 1,000 rushing yards or more in 2025, it will be his third consecutive season over 1,000 yards over his first four seasons in Buffalo.

Cook would join Bills legends Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson as the third back in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

Of course, that depends on Cook's contract dispute with the team being resolved. Cook is seeking a contract extension worth roughly $15 million per season.

Cook showed up to mandatory minicamp back in June, which was surprising given his contract status.

The next big step in the process in training camp, which kicks off later in July.

Buffalo still has a few weeks to sign Cook to an extension before training camp. If they cannot make that happen, the situation could become more serious.

It will be interesting to see if Cook attends Bills training camp if he does not have a new contract by then.