The Buffalo Bills are currently participating in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Bills are hoping that this is the year that they will be able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs-sized roadblock that has done them in on several occasions in postseasons past.

The Bills are set to move into a new stadium beginning in the 2026 season, meaning that this year will be the team's last at the current iteration of Highmark Stadium.

In order to celebrate the occasion, the team announced a special fashion update regarding their uniforms for the last home game of the season.

“The Bills will wear their red helmets for the Week 18 game against the Jets to celebrate the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium, allowing fans a chance to relive the nostalgia before Buffalo opens new Highmark Stadium next year,” the Bills announced on their official team website.

The team then went on to describe what makes the red helmets so beloved by fans.

“The bold, striking red helmets feature the classic blue and white striping with white facemasks the team wore from 1987-2001,” they added.

The Bills have worn the red helmets on occasion in recent years but typically opt for white, which will make their last game in the current stadium a treat for fans in attendance.

Buffalo is hoping that this is the year the team will finally be able to break through and win a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era. Allen won the NFL MVP award for his efforts during the 2024-25 season but the team ultimately once again bowed out to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion.

The good news for the Bills is that they are returning the majority of their core from a year ago and have added some noteworthy pieces over the offseason, including Joey Bosa.

In any case, the Bills' 2025 season is slated to get underway in prime time against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, which will be a rematch of last year's divisional round playoff matchup between the two teams that Buffalo won in thrilling fashion.