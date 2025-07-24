Recently, the Buffalo Bills began training camp in preparation for the 2025 NFL season, and one of the big questions on everyone's mind was whether or not running back James Cook would be in attendance. Cook is seeking a new contract that cause some to speculate that he may hold out of training camp, but he was indeed there and a full participant when the festivities began earlier this week.

Recently, Cook spoke on his mindset at training camp as he looks to resolve the contract situation.

“I'm never gonna give up. I deserve what I want. … It’s gonna get done, wherever it happens at,” said Cook, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Cook also added that he never considered holding out, per Meirov.

Meanwhile, Bills general manager Brandon Beane also spoke on Cook's attitude amid the turbulence.

“James is a competitive dude. He’s a stud. He’s a great teammate,” Beane said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “He wants to be here. He loves ball. So many of the things that we learned about James through the scouting process — and it’s been fun to watch him grow and mature on and off the field. He’s got a calmness to him.

“Of course, who doesn’t want to get paid? And that’s the hard part of this job, is I do want to pay them all. I mean, I really do, especially the ones that are working hard, they’re producing on the field, their teammates love them, the fans love them. James fits Buffalo.”

Is this the year for the Bills?

The Bills have been put through another series of playoff heartbreaks that have conjured up memories of the 1990s version of the team that lost four straight Super Bowls.

The good news for Bills fans is that the team is returning most of the core from last year's squad and also added some talent this offseason, including defensive star Joey Bosa.

With MVP quarterback Josh Allen at the controls and Cook in the backfield with him, the Bills figure to have one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the NFL this year.

The Bills will kick off their 2025-26 season at home on September 7 in a playoff rematch against the Baltimore Ravens.