Coming off an MVP campaign, Josh Allen is in for another big year in 2025. He will have to prepare to do so without one of his top offensive weapons, as the Buffalo Bills placed starting tight end Dawson Knox on the NFI list to begin training camp.

Knox was placed on the list with an undisclosed injury, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Knox, a 2019 third-round pick, has yet to play a full year, but has never missed more than five games in a single season. Without further details on his injury, a timeline on his return remains vague.

Knox's absence will pencil in Dalton Kincaid as the starting tight end to begin training camp, with 2025 fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes to potentially see more first-team reps. The Bills utilized many two-tight end sets in 2024, resulting in 13 starts for Knox and nine for Kincaid.

Knox is coming off a modest 311 receiving yards in 2024, which has become the norm for his career. Since Kincaid entered the picture in 2023, Knox has accepted a larger role as a blocker and significantly fewer route-running snaps than he saw before. He is still a crucial piece of Buffalo's offense, particularly in the red zone.

Bills' dynamic offense preparing for bigger year in 2025

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming off another season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 playoffs, the Bills expect to take another leap in 2025. Buffalo's offense showed significant improvement in 2024 under offensive coordinator Joe Brady's first year and figures to continue building moving forward.

The Bills return a whopping 10 offensive starters, only missing wideout Amari Cooper, whom they let walk in free agency. They replaced Cooper with a trio of veteran receivers in Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and Laviska Shenault Jr.

In addition to returning the reigning MVP, the Bills bring back three other Pro Bowlers, all from their offense. James Cook, who led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns, made the cut, along with guard Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern.

More Buffalo Bills News
Bills Quarterback Josh Allen gives high-fives to fans as he circles the stadium at the end of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. Today was the last day at St. John Fisher.
When Bills’ iconic red helmets will returnJackson Stone ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda (5) punts the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bills make ‘surprise’ roster move as training camp beginsJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bills rumors: What is James Cook’s contract status as training camp begins?Colin Loughran ·
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw to a receiver while back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hands off the ball to Ray Davis during their voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025.
Hard Knocks EP reveals key Bills angle made for TVMike Gianakos ·
South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders (DL31) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Fans are abuzz after Bills’ $10.64 million decisionMike Gianakos ·
Josh Allen, Bills
Bills’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·