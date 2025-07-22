The Buffalo Bills are hoping that they finally get over the hump and return to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. But, running back James Cook’s contract situation could become a paramount issue well before the first snap of the campaign.

Cook has not yet received a new contract extension. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg recently reported that while the 25-year-old was in attendance for mandatory minicamp, his status for training camp is somewhat murky.

“It is no secret that Cook wants a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal,” Getzenberg wrote. “The Bills extended three members of his draft class this offseason and while there have been conversations between the Bills and Cook's team, the issue has not yet been resolved. The running back fully participated in mandatory minicamp, and while he's expected to be at training camp, he left it vague if he would participate further without a new deal. Whether a deal is reached or if Cook ends up just playing on his current deal will be significant for both sides.”

The Bills extended multiple players from Cook's 2022 draft class this offseason including wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

Across 16 games in 2024, Cook collected 1,009 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns as the Bills made a trip to the AFC Championship.

“I thought the biggest thing to me was he improved his strength,” running backs coach Kelly Skipper said of Cook's 2024. “He was able to break more tackles, run physical, so his whole game came together last year.”

Cook’s participation in mandatory minicamp was recognized and appreciated by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“I'm very, very proud that he's here and he's working as hard as he is being on the field with us,” Allen said. “And a lot of guys that wouldn't do that. But he's out there and working hard and showing everybody that he is here for the right reasons and hopefully that can get solved. … He's one of the best backs in the league and hopefully, that can be reflected soon.”

The Bills will begin the first training camp practice on July 23. While Cook is expected to be in attendance, it remains to be seen what his level of commitment will be going forward.