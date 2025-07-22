The Buffalo Bills are currently preparing for training camp ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Buffalo is coming off of another heartbreaking playoff loss vs the Kansas City Chiefs but enters this year with one of the deepest rosters in the NFL and an MVP quarterback in the heart of his prime in Josh Allen.

The Bills have been busy making some moves around the margins as of late, including one that was labeled as ‘surprising' by an NFL insider.

“The Bills released punter Jake Camarda and receiver Kelly Akharaiyi to make room for two new players. Buffalo signed receiver David White Jr. and tight end Matt Sokol,” reported Matt Parino of New York Upstate.

“Camarda’s release comes as a slight surprise after the team inked the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick to a futures deal in January,” he added. “The Bills moved on from punter Sam Martin after last season, and Camarda seemed to be the favorite to win the job. But now that he’s no longer on the roster, the door is wide open for punter Brad Robbins.”

There was also an update about one member of the Bills' most recent draft class.

“The Bills also activated defensive end Landon Jackson off the Active/PUP list,” reported Parrino. “The rookie was placed on the PUP list last week but is now cleared to begin practicing on Wednesday.”

Can the Bills break through?

As previously noted, the Bills have been stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs roadblock on several different occasions, conjuring up memories of the 1990s iteration of the team that made it to the Super Bowl in four straight seasons but came away empty-handed each time.

The Bills enter the 2025-26 NFL season on the short list of teams who figure to have a legitimate chance of competing for Super Bowl glory, and they've made some savvy additions this offseason to help them try to break through, including adding Joey Bosa to their defensive line.

However, until the Bills are able to go out and finally win the big game come January, fans will have reason to be skeptical.