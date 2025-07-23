It's been a busy offseason for the Buffalo Bills, who have been working to restructure their roster, including bringing in defensive superstar Joey Bosa to help supplement them in the trenches. While Bosa may no longer be at the peak of his powers, he is still an elite level pass rusher who should help out a Bills unit that was already solid in that department.

The biggest question that fans had after the Bosa signing was whether or not he would be able to stay healthy, which has been a big caveat for the 30 year-old throughout his NFL career.

Those concerns were amplified by reports of a calf ailment that had been bothering him this offseason.

However, recently at Bills training camp, Bosa assured fans that he is all good on the injury front.

“Joey Bosa says his calf is 100%. Admits while he’s said it in the past, truly feels best he has in a long time. Adds how much he’s enjoying change of scenery, even as he loved time with Chargers,” reported Jon Scott of WGRZ on X, formerly Twitter.

A big move for the Bills

If Bosa is able to stay reasonably healthy this season, the signing could end up being one of the savvier moves that any team made this NFL offseason.

The Bills' pass rush wasn't necessarily a glaring weakness last year but it was certainly an area that could stand to be improved, and who better to insert onto the edge than a future Hall of Famer in Bosa who has been terrorizing opposing offensive lines for the better part of a decade.

Meanwhile, the Bills have the reigning NFL MVP in Josh Allen running their offense, and Allen is theoretically right now in the heart of the prime of his career at the age of 29.

With one of the NFL's deepest rosters and a team hungrier than ever for real postseason success, Bills fans are hoping that this is the year they finally break through and win a Super Bowl.

Buffalo will get that quest for glory underway on September 7 with a playoff rematch against the Baltimore Ravens.