Managing a team's salary cap is quite the Herculean task. With so many moving parts, teams are always looking to free up some space in case a big name heads their way. The Buffalo Bills did exactly that this offseason, offloading players to free up space. What surprised people, though, are the names that they released.
Tre'Davious White. Jordan Poyer. Micah Hyde. Mitch Morse. These are four names that are well-known amongst the Bills fanbase at the very least. All four were released by the team in a flurry of moves to alleviate their financials. Now, Buffalo continues to tinker with their contracts by reworking TE Dawson Knox's contract, per Jeremy Fowler.
“The #Bills and tight end Dawson Knox have agreed to a reworked contract that lessens his $14.4M cap hit this year, per source. More needed space for Buffalo.”
With so many good free agents available, the Bills absolutely need cap space to work out the kinks in their roster. While Poyer, Hyde, and White were elite players at one point, age and injuries have caught up to them. They were merely the convenient casualty as the team wants to improve. As for Knox… the Bills seemingly value him as a one-two combo with Dalton Kincaid. Reworking his contract to gain more space is a logical option for Buffalo.
Year after year, the Bills continually fall short of their goals. Will this be the year that they finally get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl?