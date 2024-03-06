The Buffalo Bills are cleaning house before the start of 2024 NFL Free Agency. Buffalo released veteran safety Jordan Poyer along with other personnel. The team made another decisive move on ex-Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Bills part ways with serviceable corner amid plethora of cap space moves
Buffalo elected to release Tre'Davious White from the roster on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter. The Bills will designate him as a post-June 1st cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space. White is free to sign with any team as early as the week of March 11th.
Like Jordan Poyer, White spent seven seasons with the Bills and made the Pro Bowl team in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He also earned a First-Team AP All-Pro Selection in 19-20. Unfortunately, he only appeared in 4 games in 2023 due to a bout with injuries.
The 29-year-old amassed 12 total tackles and one interception in limited action. It is sad to see him depart the team, but his contributions have helped elevate the Bills and will continue to do so.
Buffalo has made a plethora of cap-space-saving moves a week before the start of NFL Free Agency. The Bills' cuts of Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Siran Neal, Deonte Hardy, and Nyheim Hines will create roughly $25 million in salary cap space, per insight from Schefter.
The $10.2 million from Tre'Davious White's release will take effect after June 1st.
It will be interesting to see how the Bills replace their defensive talent. Particularly, the team needs to re-bolster its secondary depth. Nevertheless, Buffalo trusts that its moves will put them in a good position going into the 2024-25 season.