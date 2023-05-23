Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While Dean Marlowe didn’t make much of an impact during the regular season, he certainly made himself known during the Buffalo Bills playoff run. As the Bills attempt to earn another postseason berth, Buffalo has decided to run it back with Marlowe.

Officially, Buffalo has re-signed Marlowe to a one-year contract, via Bills insider Chris Brown. In the same breath, the Bills have also signed undrafted free agent tight end Joel Wilson.

The Bills traded for Marlowe in the midst of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s injury. It was his second stint with the team after spending 2019-2020 in Buffalo. Upon arrival, Marlowe didn’t make much of an impact, appearing in just four games.

However, he became a starter after Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury. Marlowe started both of the Bills’ playoff games with Hamlin out.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He made his impact felt in the Divisional Round against the Miami Dolphins. In a game the Bills won 34-31, Marlowe intercepted then Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson.

Now returning for his third stint with the Bills, Dean Marlowe is entering a crowded secondary. With both Hyde and Poyer returning, Buffalo also signed former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp this offseason. Damar Hamlin has even said he wants to make a return.

Still, the Bills clearly value what they have in Marlowe. After stepping up in the playoffs, the safety will get another opportunity in Buffalo. Whether it comes with Marlowe on the bench or in the starting lineup, the Bills are hoping this season’s potential playoff run lasts a little longer than their last run.