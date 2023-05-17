Damar Hamlin received the 2023 George Halas Award Monday, given to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Hamlin certainly overcame a lot. He went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was resuscitated on the field and recovered in multiple hospitals. He is planning an NFL comeback.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who are the play-by-play host and color commentator, respectively, for ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ would love to see a return from Damar Hamlin, as well as the NFL community. Hamlin, Buck and Aikman were observed in a photo together at Disney Upfront Tuesday.

A touching moment for @Buck & @TroyAikman at the 2023 #DisneyUpfront on Tuesday as the pair were able to meet & share the stage with @BuffaloBills' Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/V8wlWuiV4s — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 17, 2023

The Bills’ safety played 15 games in the 2022 season, starting 13 of them. A former sixth-round draft pick, Hamlin 91 tackles, including six for a loss, and 1.5 sacks last season prior to his hospitalization.

“This was a life-changing event, but it’s not the end of my story,” Damar Hamlin said. “I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

Hamlin’s recovery was incredible. His heartbeat was restored on the field after he suffered commotio cordis, an extremely rare condition in which cardiac rhythm is disrupted by a hit to the chest. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins prior to his collapse.

Hamlin recovered at University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center and later Buffalo General Medical Center. He was allowed to rehab at home nine days after the incident occurred.

If Damar Hamlin returns next season, he will be with a Bills defense that has been one of the NFL’s best in the last two years.