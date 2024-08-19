The Buffalo Bills are looking to get over the hump in 2024 after years of playoff disappointment. However, things might be more difficult for the Bills with their mounting injury list.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky (knee), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scanting (neck) and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) are now out multiple weeks, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Safety Damar Hamlin (hamstring) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (turf toe) are considered week-to-week.

Valdes-Scanting is arguably the most impactful absence after he signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 with the team. He comes to the Bills at a crucial time after the team traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texas. Buffalo is hopeful Scantling's Super Bowl experience with the Kansas City Chiefs rubs off on the rest of the roster. Alongside his two rings, Scantling caught 63 passes for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns over his two years with the Chiefs.

With Samuel also injured, the Bills' wide receiver room has taken quite the hit.

While Josh Allen is the unquestioned starter in Buffalo, the Bills want to ensure they have ample backup behind him should an injury occur. Trubisky's injury will take a bite out of that plan. Now, former Dallas Cowboys backup looks to be the favorite for the role.

Tight end will be occupied primarily by Dalton Kincaid and and Dawson Knox. However, Morris did appear in 15 games for the Bills in 2023. His absence won't necessarily come up in the box score, but Buffalo will feel it.

And then there's Hamlin, whose story caught the hearts of the entire nation. He has been able to make his return to football after his terrifying injury. However, his hamstring injury will keep him off the gridiron for the foreseeable future.

The Bills have lofty goals for the 2024 campaign. Their first step will be figuring out how to manage their injury.

Bills need to go one step further

For the past three seasons, Buffalo's script has read exactly the same. Do just enough to get into the playoffs and lose in the Divisional Round. The fans and front office have to be sick of the parody. It's time for results.

Led by Allen, the Bills' offense ranked fourth in the league by averaging 374.5 yards per game. They were top ten in both passing and rushing. But Buffalo must now adjust to life without Diggs. James Cook's role will only be greater in the ground game. The pieces are there, but there are plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, the Bills ranked ninth in 2023, allowing 307.2 YPG. While their pass game was sound, Buffalo dropped to 15th overall against the run, allowing 110.6 YPG. McDermott will be counting on players such as Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones to step.

A lot will be on the line for the Bills in 2024. They want to prove they can actually make a playoff run. Things will get trickier with their injuries, but Buffalo has remained determined.