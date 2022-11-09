By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills not only lost to the New York Jets this past Sunday, but there were fears they might have lost their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen. Late in the fourth quarter with the Bills trailing 17-14, Allen was hit on his arm and had it bend awkwardly. He was seen holding his elbow afterwards, causing serious concern.

There is no team more reliant on their quarterback than the Bills are of Allen. Not only is he one of the best passers in the game, but Allen leads the Bills with 392 rushing yards. Without him, there would be likely no shot at success.

Tuesday night, Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs took to twitter with a cryptic message.

“Rejoice…”

It’s obviously quite the brief and concise tweet and could mean anything. But considering the health of Allen is the linch pin to Buffalo’s success, it stands to reason he might have been referencing some good news.

The Bills AFC East lead is down to just a half game over both the Jets and the Miami Dolphins. Both of those teams are 6-3 with the Bills at 6-2. Even the New England Patriots are above .500 at 5-4. What was expected to be one of the worst divisions in football is the only one with every team posting a winning record after Week 9.

Buffalo faces the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings at home this weekend. The Bills are listed as almost touchdown favorites, but if Josh Allen were to miss the game, that would change drastically, as would the Bills’ chances at a Super Bowl.

They are now only a tie-breaker ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for the all-important first round bye and home field advantage.