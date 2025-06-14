The celebrity couple component of sports is not for everyone. The thunderous chorus of boos that surrounded Taylor Swift during Super Bowl 59 perfectly illustrates that fact. But the NFL will gladly endure the groans and eye rolls if it means it can resonate with throngs of more people who might not have previously been invested in the product. Although they are both seemingly private individuals, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are sure to generate buzz when they are together.

Exhibit A: fans are jumping all over the photos that dropped from the newly married couple's wedding day. It was a no-cell phone event, but the photographer still captured plenty of moments at the Santa Barbara, California venue. Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, shared some pictures, and the NFL's official X account predictably followed suit.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their wedding day 😍💍 (via josevilla/IG, beausociety/IG) pic.twitter.com/s5NXVSppXU — NFL (@NFL) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are unique stars

Article Continues Below

Allen and Steinfeld have amassed legions of supporters during their respective careers. Yes, sheer prominence is going to have that effect regardless, but these two people are underdog-like, or least as much as they can be given their public-figure status and massive wealth.

Allen was a sparsely-recruited QB out of Cali's Firebaugh High School who has now become an MVP and the face of one of the most tortured franchises in NFL history. Steinfeld earned an Academy Award nomination at just 14 years old for her splendid performance in 2010 remake “True Grit,” before establishing herself as one of the most versatile talents in the industry — found success as a singer and voice actress while also recently showing her range in horror/drama “Sinners.”

Simply put, each of their paths to stardom has been unconventional. Ergo, many people find them quite relatable. If Allen and Steinfeld decide to project a larger public presence as a couple during the 2025-26 season, you can expect the NFL to pounce.