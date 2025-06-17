The Buffalo Bills are once again aiming high in 2025. They have a roster built to contend and a franchise quarterback locked in for the long haul. However, with championship expectations comes a ruthless level of competition. Not everyone will survive the final roster cuts. Following minicamp, a few veteran names find themselves on the bubble. They could be victims of younger, cheaper talent rising through the ranks and the Bills’ relentless pursuit of depth and cap flexibility. With the preseason just around the corner, time is running out for some of Buffalo’s familiar faces to prove they still belong.

Busy and Strategic Offseason

The Bills’ biggest move this offseason was tearing up the final four years of Josh Allen’s deal and paying him $55 million per year. They gave him a record-setting $250 million in guaranteed money. Of course, Allen isn’t an addition. Still, getting him for less than the top quarterback contract is a win.

General manager Brandon Beane and the front office also awarded cornerback Christian Benford, edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, and linebacker Terrel Bernard. All three have emerged as foundational pieces for Buffalo’s defense.

Outside of taking care of their own, the Bills made a splash by signing five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. The longtime Chargers star should provide a significant boost to a defense that finished tied for 18th in sacks (39). Buffalo also attacked their defensive front in the draft. They added a long and athletic edge rusher in Landon Jackson, as well as SEC defensive tackles TJ Sanders and Deone Walker.

Beane also loaded up on cornerbacks in the draft. He picked first-rounder Maxwell Hairston. Buffalo had their depth tested in the AFC Championship Game after Benford went down, so adding more talent was a necessity.

The Bills didn’t do much to improve their wide receiver room, though. Joshua Palmer wasn’t an exciting move, but he could be a vertical threat for Allen and add some competition after the loss of Mack Hollins. With all these additions and reallocations, the team is as deep and dynamic as ever—but that depth comes at a cost for some of the roster’s more expendable veterans.

Here we'll try to look at the two Buffalo Bills players who may be in danger of getting cut after their 2025 minicamp.

1. Numbers Game May Spell the End

Last offseason, the Bills brought in wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a three-year, $24 million contract. They hoped his versatility would add another dimension to Allen’s passing attack. However, after just one underwhelming season in Western New York, Samuel’s spot on the 53-man roster is anything but secure.

Samuel ended the 2024 campaign with only 253 receiving yards and one touchdown. Those numbers simply don’t cut it—especially from a player with a cap hit north of $9 million in 2025. Sure, releasing him would only save $430,000 this year. Still, Buffalo might be willing to eat the cost for the sake of getting younger, faster, and more productive.

This year’s additions put even more pressure on Samuel. Palmer offers more upside as a deep-ball threat, Elijah Moore brings slot savvy, and rookie Kaden Prather has flashed during OTAs. It’s not a question of whether Samuel is still serviceable—it’s a question of value. Buffalo is in win-now mode, and holding onto a wideout who failed to crack 300 yards last year while younger talent flashes potential might be a luxury they can’t afford.

2. Cap Casualty Waiting to Happen?

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has been a solid, if unspectacular, presence on Buffalo’s interior since joining the team in 2022. That said, the 32-year-old may find himself on the chopping block as the Bills look to get younger and cheaper up front.

Injuries have limited Jones’ availability in recent season. He’s started just nine games over the past two years after a full 16-start season in 2022. Yes, he remains a veteran voice in the locker room. The NFL is an unforgiving business, though, and production—and availability—are the ultimate currency.

The Bills’ recent draft decisions speak volumes. By adding three high-upside rookie defensive linemen the front office signaled that it’s ready to move in a new direction. All three rookies bring physical tools that Jones simply can’t match at this stage in his career. In addition, all three come at a fraction of his price.

There’s also the financial angle. If Buffalo cuts Jones after June 1, they’ll free up $5.5 million in cap space. For a team walking a tightrope between contending and cap constraints, that type of flexibility is critical.

Final Thoughts

The Bills have built one of the most talented and complete rosters in the NFL heading into 2025. But that depth and firepower come with tough decisions. Veterans like Curtis Samuel and DaQuan Jones find themselves under the microscope—not necessarily because of poor performance, but because of a changing roster landscape that values upside, cost efficiency, and health.

Both players have had solid moments in their careers, and neither should be counted out entirely. But if the rookies and new signings continue to impress, the Bills could opt to move on in pursuit of a more optimized 53-man roster. With training camp around the corner, the clock is ticking—and the margin for error is razor-thin.