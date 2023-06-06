The Buffalo Bills added one of the best remaining free agents by signing Leonard Floyd, bolstering the team's pass rush in free agency for the second year in a row, and general manager Brandon Beane explained why the team made the move on The Pat McAfee Show.

“We always believe in trying to be strong up front,” Brandon Beane said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We really tried to solidify our o-line and then now this just gives us another body, another pass rusher. Protect your quarterback and get after the other team's quarterback. We faced Leonard with the Rams this year and he's a player over the last three years has had close to 30 sacks. He's been right around that 9.5-10 and just another guy we can add up and add along with that.”

The Bills made a big splash last offseason with the addition of Von Miller. He eventually got hurt during the season, but will be returning this season. Von Miller and Leonard Floyd played together with the Los Angeles Rams, and won a Super Bowl together. They hope to recreate that success with the Bills, who are one of the top contenders in the AFC as of right now.

This is not the first time that Bean has invested on the defensive line in recent days. The Bills also extended former first round pick Ed Oliver. Ed Oliver was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and has been a solid defensive tackle for the team since then.