Ryan Clark is not a big believer in the Buffalo Bills' chances to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season. In fact, he thinks that the window has already closed for Josh Allen and company as it currently stands. Here's what Clark said when he got asked about Buffalo by Stephen A Smith:
“The window's closed on this team. We always go back to the 13 seconds Tyreke Hill played that was late in the game. That was not his shining moment That was not a shining moment. But when you look at what this defense was and you look at the totality of the year this defense was really good. You have Kansas City at its weakest as we've seen it. You have them in Buffalo at Orchard Park and you can't finish it? When will you get that chance again? Not to mention the Baltimore Ravens.”
Is the Bills’ window closed? @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/WyByuppIWO
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 14, 2024
Can the Bills overcome offseaosn losses and seriously contend for the Super Bowl?
Clark's strong opinion on the Bills comes on the heels of Buffalo seeing some key departures in the offseason, particularly affecting the defense. The Bills recently released cornerback Tre'Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer. White and Poyer were major pieces of Buffalo's defense during their time with the Bills, but will both be in different uniforms come the 2024 campaign.
Regardless of what Clark said about the Bills, it is not going to be an easy road to the top for Buffalo in 2024. For one, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs still exist. The reigning Super Bowl champions have been a big thorn in the side of the Bills, especially in the playoffs, and they could potentially be an even better squad in 2024. Conversely, the Bills just let go of some key players to address their salary cap situation.
All that being said, at least the Bills don't have a quarterback quandary. They still have Allen who is among the best quarterbacks in the league. In 2023, Allen passed for 4,307 yards and 29 touchdowns with 18 interceptions on a 66.5 percent completion rate, while leading Buffalo to an 11-6 record and another AFC East division title.
The Bills can still be a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl in 2024, notwithstanding Clark's take.