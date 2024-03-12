Shakeups are in order if the Buffalo Bills want to get further in the postseason and be a worthy opponent against the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. However, the team cannot make big moves in NFL Free Agency with the amount of money that they currently have. Thankfully, Josh Allen helped the Brandon Beane-led front office a lot with a big decision.
Josh Allen and the general manager Brandon Beane worked together to restructure his contract. Now, the Bills superstar's 2024 compensation will be converted into a signing bonus, per Field Yates of ESPN. His new hit to the cap now just amounts to $30.356 million. This means that $16.7 million has been freed up such that they could go for a star in NFL Free Agency.
The Bills are now starting to scout available players who can help them make a Super Bowl run after they fell short yet again this season. A big name attached to this squad has been Derrick Henry. With the amount that they are saving up due to Allen's help, that signing slowly comes to fruition. Hopefully, they get someone who moves the needle in terms of offense or an absolute menace on defense.
The Bills have been starved of a Super Bowl for so long. This upcoming season could be their best chance of having a healthy squad and giving Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs a run for his money come February.
Bills' offseason moves
A lot of the moves that the Bills have done are mostly just freeing up cap space for a signing. They have now parted ways with Tre'Davious White, Mitch Morse, and Jordan Poyer to ready themselves for a big NFL Free Agency splash. A big move they could pull, with the exception of the elite Tennessee Titans running back, would be to get Stefon Diggs some help. Names like Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, and Gabe Davis are all still up for the taking.
Nonetheless, a big seismic move is in order for the Bills. Hopefully, they play their cards right and end up as winners of the offseason. This will certainly set the tone for the season that's yet to come.