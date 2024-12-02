The Buffalo Bills are having their best season through 13 weeks with quarterback Josh Allen. After securing their 10th win of the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, Allen has his eyes set on his AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. After Allen made NFL history in the win, he told ESPN that clinching the AFC East has a different vibe, but is focused on one thing.



“This one feels a little bit different, this early in the season … so, the cool thing about it, get to go out there, and we get to play free,” Allen said. “There's really no repercussions for what we're doing, but at the same time, we're chasing the 1-seed. We understand that. We know that and we've got to keep getting better each and every week.



“But it's going to be fun to go out there and play free and play relaxed and play loose. I think that could be a dangerous team.”



The Bills have been one of the most balanced teams in the NFL this season, on both sides of the ball. They have the second-best scoring offense in the league (29.6) while allowing the sixth-fewest points (18.7). For Allen, he's played great football, even if the statistics don't justify it. He's thrown for 2,691 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. After a mistake-prone 2023 season, Allen's been much more efficient.

Bills' dominance on both sides could give them the No. 1 seed over the Chiefs

Through the first seven weeks, Allen hadn't thrown an interception. Despite losing Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason, there's more balance to the Bills. Granted, their defense has improved tremendously, especially with the advancement of Gregory Rousseau. Regardless, they've played balanced football all season long.



After Bills head coach Sean McDermott was on the hot seat after the 2023 season, those rumors have been put to rest. Even after Buffalo beat Kansas City in Week 11 at home, having a taste of home-field advantage heightened the desire to play in front of the Buffalo faithful. Regardless, McDermott recognized that securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC is at the top of their minds.



“It's probably the next goal for us is to position ourselves the best we can,” McDermott said. “We control a piece of that and then some of that we don't. So, it's really about our level of play every week, getting to the level it needs to be, and that usually puts you in a good spot one way or the other.”



The Bills play one more team currently above .500, and that's the Detroit Lions. The interconference matchup could provide many, and both teams, with a possible early Super Bowl matchup.