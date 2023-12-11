Bills QB Josh Allen gave his flowers to the Chiefs for calling the lateral play with Kadarius Toney, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes.

A lot of hearts were beating insanely fast when Patrick Mahomes whipped the pass to Travis Kelce near the end of regulation. The Kansas City Chiefs could have easily won the game there if not for a flag on Kadarius Toney that gave the Buffalo Bills the victory. Nonetheless, Josh Allen still thinks that this was one of the gutsiest plays he has seen on the football field, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“I was like we have got to go score. That was the ballsiest play I have ever seen in my entire life. It was unbelievable,” was how Josh Allen described the lateral play that the Chiefs put up to pull away with the victory.

Fortunately for Allen and the Bills, the referees had seen the violation on Kadarius Toney which saved them a heartbreak. It was the much-needed culmination of a night of inconsistencies. The Bills quarterback missed 19 passes on 42 attempts. He was even intercepted once which may have cost the team a win.

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes was outgunning him on all fronts. The Chiefs quarterback notched 271 passing yards. Passes to Travis Kelce and other weapons led his team to an average yard gain of 5.6 when the game ended. This eclipsed the Bills' offensive progression which only amounted to 4.5 yards per play which was not a good look at all.

Thankfully, Lady Luck was on their side in this matchup. But, they may need to find better ways of beating the Chiefs next time as they will surely come back stronger than ever.