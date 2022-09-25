Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Bills safety Jordan Poyer (questionable, foot) is not expected to play vs. Dolphins, per source. Both of Buffalo’s Pro Bowl safeties are out, after Micah Hyde went on IR, along with two other defensive starters.”

Hyde is already done for the season with a neck injury, Poyer, on the other hand, is dealing with a foot issue that leaves his status for the Bills’ showdown with the Dolphins in great jeopardy. These developments don’t sound good at all for the Bills, especially since the Dolphins are turning out to be one of the most explosive teams offensively. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle playing sweet music together downfield as Tua Tagovailoa’s top weapons, the Dolphins have managed to become the no. 1 team in the NFL, albeit after just two weeks, in terms of passing yards per game with 351.4. Miami is also fourth overall with 31.0 points per game.

In addition to the injury troubles of Hyde and Poyer, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is also expected not to play Sunday after he suffered a scary-looking injury in Week 2’s win over the Titans.

With injuries piling up on their stop unit, the Bills will be looking to get more from Allen and the team’s exceptional offense. Allen has shown after just two weeks why he’s among the heavy favorites to win this season’s MVP honors, while Stefon Diggs has been nearly unstoppable for Buffalo’s attack that is averaging 4.5 touchdowns per game.