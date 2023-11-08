Bills coach Sean McDermott doesn't have specific answers about his team's slump ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 10 vs the Broncos.

The Buffalo Bills are in a slump. They’ve lost three of their last five, and the New York Giants gave them everything they could handle a few weeks ago. The scariest part for Bills fans heading into Monday Night Football in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos is that the team, including head coach Sean McDermott, doesn’t seem to have any concrete, actionable answers as to why.

“Just too inconsistent overall,” McDermott told reporters, per USA Today. “Not enough complementary football. Turned the ball over twice, I thought the defense got off to a slow start the first drive in particular … Too much inconsistencies in the kicking game as well as just the offense overall. Some good plays and just not enough of them.”

This is a similar answer to the one general manager Brandon Beane gave about the team’s struggles coming down to the group still looking for its “identity.”

The harsh reality here is that the Bills’ higher-ups don’t know what’s truly wrong with the Bills or how to fix it. If they did know what was wrong, they would be saying things like we need to run the ball more effectively on early downs or we need to blitz more. Holding on to tropes like inconsistency and identity is a crutch when there is nothing specific to say.

As Sean McDermott and the Bills get ready to face the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 10, they must figure something out fast. Denver was a mess to start the season, but they’ve won two in a row, including their last game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and are coming off their bye week.

If the Bills drop this game to go to 5-5 on the year, Bills Mafia can forget their Super Bowl dreams. At that point, the playoffs will be a long shot in the competitive AFC.