Stefon Diggs was in no mood for any inspirational words after Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills fell short against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The superstar wide receiver made a beeline for the exit and had no plans of sticking around the arena longer than he had to.

Diggs was reportedly seen clearing all his stuff and tried to make his way out of the locker room while some of the Bills staffers were still on their way in. Had it not been for one of his teammates stopping him, he would’ve been out there even sooner, via The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia:

“Bills WR Stefon Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area. Practice squad RB Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and brought him back to the locker room. He left a few minutes later.”

The Bills wide receiver did reportedly stay for head coach Sean McDermott’s season-ending speech but that was likely the full extent of his postgame involvement. It’s a far cry from how he reacted to the team’s playoff exits in years past.

Stefon Diggs is a prideful guy and has already forced his way out of what he felt was a frustrating situation with the Minnesota Vikings. This could very well just be his raw emotions getting the best of him, but it wouldn’t be a complete shock to start hearing rumors of discontent if the Bills don’t shape up next season.