The New York Giants suffered a brutal 24-3 loss on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll was heated after Daniel Jones threw a pick six to Devon Witherspoon that essentially sealed the game.

Brian Daboll is fed up. He just tosses the tablet.pic.twitter.com/8O4ij5jcJy https://t.co/v9fnBDPvgE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks went up 21-3 with the Devon Witherspoon pick six.

The Giants eventually lost 24-3 after Daniel Jones threw another interception later in the game and got sacked 11 times total in the game. After a successful 2022 season, the Giants have had about as bad of a start to the 2023 season as you could draw up.

Brian Daboll got some criticism for throwing a tablet after the pix six. Let's get to some of those.

This is too extra https://t.co/t3bqQkpx1L — brick hands bersin (@ProctrDoctr) October 3, 2023

The vibes are ~not good~ in New York https://t.co/eXVI5pk00q — K8 (@K8Fryman) October 3, 2023

You’re down by 18 with more than enough time left, this is exactly what a terrible coach/leader does in that situation. Daboll has been pouting and cussing all night, he’s a lousy leader and it rubs off on his entire time. https://t.co/g622pzajsJ — Brandon Monson🌻 (@BMonsoon) October 3, 2023

Waller wide open in the corner but because the OL can’t protect for 1.5 seconds.. dj predetermined he was throwing to Campbell before the ball was even snapped. So even when he has a lil more time, his mental processing is already fck’d up from the OL.. basically seeing ghost now https://t.co/IOiPZzIg2y — Andy (@andyrivera_23) October 3, 2023

He just showed him a photo of Josh Allen and then walked away in disgust. https://t.co/W7R6DHb2HC — T.O. (@TO_Massey) October 3, 2023

The Giants had chances to win against the Seahawks on Monday, but the ineptitude on offense is what did them in.

Early in the game, Jones fumbled after getting sacked, setting up the Seahawks at the Giants' seven. Shortly after, Geno Smith threw a touchdown to DK Metcalf. Seven more points game on the Witherspoon pick six.

The Giants defense gave the offense to win the game with just a decent performance, and that did not take place. It was a culmination of Jones' mistakes along with the poor play of the offensive line, along with the Seahawks secondary blanketing the Giants receivers.

It does not get easier for Daboll and the Giants. Next week they are going on the road to play the Miami Dolphins, then after that they will be on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants have a lot of problems to fix if they want any chance to win one of those games.