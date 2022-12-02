The New England Patriots took the early lead on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, getting ahead in the first quarter. But the second is when Josh Allen and co. proved just how dynamic their offense really is.

They started off the quarter with an easy touchdown for a wide-open Stefon Diggs in the end zone. Then followed that up later in the quarter with a not-so-simple Josh Allen-Gabe Davis connection – one that looked like this before the Bills QB got rid of the football:

Somehow, with momentum carrying Josh Allen out-of-bounds, that play resulted in seven more points for the Bills.

After the game, Allen spoke out on turning what looked like nothing into something together with Davis, via Pro Football Talk:

“No, no. I trust him,” Allen said. “He made a play, and just giving him a chance to do it, so I appreciate him continuing to work on that play. I know I’ve got to be better down there, and there’s a few plays that I wish I had back today, but a win is a win, we’ll take them how we can get them.”

The play put them up 17-7, a lead they carried into halftime and eventually parlayed into a 24-10 win.

Josh Allen and the Bills have completely dominated their matchup against the Patriots ever since Tom Brady left for warmer climates. Plays like that are one of dozens that simply remind viewers of just how potent the AFC East leaders are – with a little extra sauce on their when it’s against New England.