Published December 2, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Josh Allen recently led the Buffalo Bills to a 24-10 victory over division rivals New England Patriots in a record-setting performance (in more ways than one). Allen completed 22 out of 33 passes, two of which were for touchdowns. Nonetheless, Allen, who now ranks second in the entire NFL in passing touchdowns, will have plenty of stiff competition for the MVP award. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles are also playing absurdly well, making them worthy opposition for the biggest individual accolade in the sport.

However, if being an ultimate bro counts towards the criteria for MVP voting then Josh Allen may be the unanimous choice.

In what is practically a vacant Gillette Stadium, Allen gave a few precious seconds of his time towards a young fan wearing his jersey so that he could sign his football.

Really cool moment from Bills QB Josh Allen. It’s practically an empty stadium, but a young fan wearing a No. 17 jersey screamed his name. He yells for the kid to come down so he can sign his football. 30 seconds to make a memory that kid will have forever #BillsMafia@WKBWpic.twitter.com/ljtxflc3bp — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 2, 2022

Now that is a piece of memorabilia the kid won’t want to relinquish anytime soon, even if that would net him thousands should he actually put it up for sale.

Alas, that Bills fan isn’t the only one Josh Allen made happy after their most recent performance. Their victory over the Patriots moved them to 9-3 on the season as they continue to hold off the surging Miami Dolphins for the AFC East lead.

On the season, Allen has thrown 25 touchdowns and added 5 of his own on the run. While Josh Allen is tied for the lead league in interceptions thrown with 11, he is still at the heart of everything Buffalo does offensively. And if the Bills finish the season on a stronger note than the Chiefs and Eagles, perhaps Allen could finally nab an MVP after he finished second in voting in 2020.