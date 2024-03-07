It's been a releasing spree for the Buffalo Bills, who recently parted ways with six players. Among the names being let go are center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Deonte Harty, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. The Bills are reportedly planning to move guard Connor McGovern to center.
Morse has been with the team since 2019 and served as a team captain during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This past season, the center started in all of the Bills' games, appearing in 1128 offensive snaps. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Mitch Morse has played a total of 126 games and has been a starter in each one.
With McGovern transitioning to the middle, Buffalo will have to decide who to fill the void at left guard. According to insider Ian Rapoport, the talks point to David Edwards, who has just been re-signed by the team.
The Bills' continuous releases are attributed to their goal of reaching the $255.4 million base salary cap as free agency looms. Aside from Morse and Harty, Buffalo has also moved on from former Pro Bowlers Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer, as well as cornerback Siran Neal, and running back Nyheim Hines.
Prior to all the decisions, the Bills were $40 million over the cap. Releasing Poyer, Morse, Neal, Harty, and Hines will create approximately $25.96 million in cap space, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Parting ways with White will open up another $10.2M, but only after June 1.
What fans will be waiting on now is how the Bills plan to restructure their secondary with many big names gone. It's been a fast-paced offseason for Buffalo, and more decisions will still be made moving forward.