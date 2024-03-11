The Buffalo Bills cleared plenty of cap space over the last few days and are now looking to spend a significant chunk of it. They have agreed to terms with star left tackle Dion Dawkins on a three-year, $60.5 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Before news of the deal broke, the three-time Pro Bowler decided to give Bills Mafia quite the scare. “It was good while it lasted Buffalo,” Dawkins posted on social media. “Excited for this next chapter of my football career. Wonder if it's ok to eat ranch now.”
The 29-year-old let speculation run wild for about 10 minutes until he came in with the “gotcha” moment. “Ya'll are {crazy}, why would {I} ever leave Buffalo,” Dawkins wrote. “I'm never leaving guy, I'm Buffalo for life.”
Considering that he apparently riled up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his “good luck” comment ahead of the teams' AFC Divisional Round clash, it might have been prudent for the former second-round pick to play this straight. Though, Dawkins' fun-loving nature is a huge reason why he is beloved by Bills fans.
That, and of course, his consistent productivity on the offensive line. He has done an exemplary job of protecting Josh Allen's blindside, surrendering only one sack last season. Buffalo made some tough goodbyes to multiple talents who were once valuable members of its core, but the veteran LT remains indispensable to this team.
Dion Dawkins is set to become the fourth highest-paid tackle in the NFL. He is now also one of the biggest trolls at his position.