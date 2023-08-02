The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen are in for a much tougher AFC East this season with Aaron Rodgers now running the show for the New York Jets. Nevertheless, Allen prefers where the Bills are sitting since they will not have to deal with the Hard Knocks cameras, via the Up & Adams Show.

"The less cameras, the better. Let us come out here and work hard." Bills QB Josh Allen isn't worried about the Jets and Aaron Rodgers getting all the attention 🗣 (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/0Uu4HwI4Q1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

“The less cameras the better…we're just trying to be the best team that we can be, and I think we have been close the last couple of years…the stuff that we had to go through last year, I think that is going to pay off and give us some mental fortitude and some more mental toughness that we can dig into this year and use that as motivation…we're going to continue to get better, continue to keep working hard, and just try to go win football games.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh Allen is not concerned whatsoever with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers getting a lot more attention than the Bills are. In fact, he thinks it is better for his team, and in general the entire organization is just focused on coming in every day and working as hard as possible.

Allen references the heartbreak that the Bills suffered last year after getting bounced from the postseason much earlier than expected. He believes this will do wonders for their toughness and should help the Bills remain focused this season. In a competitive AFC East that includes Rodgers and the Jets, Allen and the Bills should use any motivation they can to try and stay on top of the division this year.