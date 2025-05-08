The Buffalo Bills have had a busy offseason after coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs once again in the playoffs. The majority of their biggest moves have seen them sign their core group of stars to long-term extensions, but they could stand to benefit from bringing back one member of their free-agent class, Amari Cooper, based on the current makeup of their roster.

Needing a boost at wide receiver, the Bills traded for Cooper from the Cleveland Browns midway through the season, giving up a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick, while also getting a 2025 sixth-round pick back in return.

To this point, a return to Buffalo has been billed as unlikely for Cooper, but the team still needs help at the wide receiver spot, so a reunion isn't totally out of the picture.

“The Bills should consider bringing Amari Cooper back, if just for depth purposes. General manager Brandon Beane might be OK with the wide receiver depth, but it's not optimal,” Aaron Schatz wrote for ESPN.

Should Bills pursue reunion with Amari Cooper in free agency?

The Bills traded for Cooper with the hope that he'd become Josh Allen's top target in the passing game, but that never ended up materializing. Cooper only caught 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with Buffalo, as he never truly panned out for the team. As a result, the Bills pivoted and appeared set to move on from Cooper.

For the most part, though, Buffalo's wide receiver room doesn't look much different than it did last season, and they could still use an outside wide receiver to open things up in the middle of the field and potentially create big plays.

Cooper doesn't appear to be the Pro Bowl-caliber wideout he once was, but he could still help the Bills, and who knows, maybe a reunion could happen as training camp draws near.