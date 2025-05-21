The Buffalo Bills are currently gearing up for what they hope is another season competing for the Super Bowl in 2025-26. The Bills are coming off of another brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL postseason, with eventual MVP winner Josh Allen coming up just short against Patrick Mahomes and company once again.

The Bills' 2025-26 schedule was recently announced, and now a new announcement is shedding light on the Bills' preparation for the upcoming season.

“Just in: Hard Knocks training camp this year will feature the Buffalo Bills,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

HBO's Hard Knocks is of course the show that gives fans an up close and personal glimpse of NFL teams as they practice for the season, including difficult conversations like front offices making cuts to the roster as well as showing how different players prepare.

Fans in Schefter's comment section were happy with the news.

“This is actually pretty sick. I want to see how Josh Allen preps,” wrote one fan.

“FINALLY A REASON TO WATCH THIS SHOW,” wrote another.

A huge season for the Bills

The Bills are hoping that 2025 is the year where they finally break through and reach championship glory, with MVP winner Josh Allen at the helm.

The Bills were expected by many to take a step back last season after losing several key pieces in free agency, but instead, the team took the league by storm, handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the year and securing one of the top seeds in the AFC.

The Bills easily dispatched the Denver Broncos in the first round of the playoffs before holding off Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional round thriller, setting up the AFC Championship Game rematch with the Chiefs, where they once again came up just short.

Still, the Bills are on the short list of teams that go into 2025-26 with a legitimate shot at winning it all, and fans will get an inside look at their preparation process on this year's edition of Hard Knocks.