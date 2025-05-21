The Buffalo Bills have scored a different kind of victory, one that doesn't appear on the scoreboard. Veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins helped spark a major change in the NFL's award system with the creation of the Protector of the Year Award, which will debut at the annual NFL Honors to recognize the league's top offensive lineman.

Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowler and consistent leader on the Bills offensive line, has spent years pushing for more offensive line recognition — and now, the league is listening.

“Offensive linemen don't have awards for being great,” Dawkins said during a January press conference captured by Josh Reed of WIVB Sports.

Mission accomplished for Dion Dawkins! The NFL has started the Protector of the Year Award given to the league's best offensive lineman. The league gave credit to Bills OL @DDawkins66 He spoke it into existence: pic.twitter.com/ShAxkwoYUW — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There's not a ‘Protector of the Year' award. I'm knocking on so many doors now to get this award going. I'm gonna spearhead it and make sure this gets done before I'm done playing because there's so many greats. So many greats. We have great quarterbacks, we have great running backs, we have rushing titles, we have quarterback passing titles. All of those titles are reflections of the O-lineman, which are the protectors,” he added.

Dawkins' campaign caught the attention of NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who credited both Dawkins and former tackle Andrew Whitworth for bringing the idea forward. The league made is official this week.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the NFL’s move to introduce the new award.

“The NFL is implementing a new annual player award: Protector of the Year, given to the league’s best offensive linemen. ‘Recognize the big fellas,’ per NFL VP Troy Vincent.”

The new Protector of the Year Award aims to mirror collegiate honors like the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award, bringing long-overdue visibility to the league's most selfless position group. Winners will be selected by a panel of former NFL lineman using advanced metrics like pass-block win rate and team rushing success.

Dawkins didn't just campaign, he changed the game. Thanks to his leadership, the role of protectors in shaping championship offenses is now finally getting the spotlight it deserves.