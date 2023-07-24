Back when the minicamp was going on, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills caused a big stir with his absence on the first day, but a league sources who knows both players well says it was “much ado about nothing,” according to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network.

The sources said that because the NFL news cycle is slow in June when minicamp is going on, it became a bigger issue outside of the team than it really was, according to Caplan.

The league source said that Stefon Diggs “can get emotional” according to Caplan, but Diggs and Josh Allen have a strong working relationship and the issue should be well behind them when the Bills have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McDermott fanned the flames when he said that Diggs' absence was concerning. Luckily those concerns did not last long, as Diggs reported the next day.

Sean McDermott is hoping that the relationship between Allen and Diggs continues to blossom. Allen's career took off when Diggs came to Buffalo, and the team has become a contender in the AFC.

Although the Bills have struggled to get by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, they are a team that is capable of making a run.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills stack up with not only the Bengals and Chiefs, but teams like the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets who figure to be competitive in their own division.