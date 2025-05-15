May 15, 2025 at 9:47 AM ET

For the sixth time in their parallel careers, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are scheduled for a primetime clash. As one of the biggest pieces of news during the NFL 2025 schedule releases, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night Football game of the year.

In the first week of the 2025 season, the Bills and Ravens will rematch eight months after facing each other in the Divisional Round of the 2024 playoffs. The game will be the second primetime matchup of the season, three days after the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the new year with a Thursday Night Football matchup.

MVP matchup in Week 1? Can't wait.

As two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, Allen and Jackson's careers have been connected in multiple facets. The two engaged in a razor-thin 2025 MVP race that Allen narrowly edged. However, Jackson claimed the 2024 MVP, making the Week 1 matchup a face-off between the two most recent award winners.

Fans were understandably ecstatic to hear the matchup will go down in Week 1. The NFL typically puts on gripping events during its debut week, but fans are even more spoiled with the compelling rivalry.

“Amazing matchup, should be electric,” one fan commented.

“Waiting all day for Sunday night,” another reacted.

The announcement also sparked debates between Ravens and Bills fans. Since their similar rises to the top, the Lamar Jackson-Josh Allen debacle has been a common point of discussion among fans on social media.

“Lamar > Allen,” one fan argued.

“Josh Allen is about to son Lamar on national television again,” a different fan rebuffed.

NFL's Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson matchup history

Though tenacious on the field, Allen and Jackson are cordial with each other once the helmets come off. The two are often quick to support and defend each other from their rival's critics.

The two have faced each other six times: four in the regular season and twice in the playoffs. Jackson owns the regular-season series, going 3-1 in the four games, but Allen has taken both postseason matchups.

The quarterbacks have similar career numbers due to entering the NFL at the same time in 2018. Allen has the edge in passing yards and touchdowns, but Jackson has the better rushing production with a better turnover rate.