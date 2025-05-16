The Buffalo Bills can say they don’t have a problem at wide receiver. Also, they say they can’t afford to get into the big market at the position. But if the Bills are going to make a run at the Super Bowl, here are their two best trade targets to round out the 2025 roster.

It’s not an elite sight to view what the Bills have for pass catchers. Their WR1 is Khalil Shakir, who hasn’t proven he’s good enough to carry the team. At WWR 2 is Keon Coleman, who could emerge in 2025 but is unproven.

After that, it’s a mix of Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Bills should target Packers WR Romeo Doubs

First, getting Doubs should not come at a premium price. If George Pickens can go from Pittsburgh to Dallas for a third-round pick, Doubs should be able to move for a fifth or sixth-round selection. That’s a small price to pay.

But how would Doubs fit for the Bills? First, he fits as a red zone target. Doubs has totaled 15 touchdowns over three seasons with the Packers. He doesn’t have great yardage totals, but he can be tough in tight quarters.

And Doubs’ role with the Packers seems to be dwindling, according to Sports Illustrated. Albert Breer suggested a move for Doubs to the Steelers.

“With Pickens gone from Pittsburgh, it's worth mentioning that Aaron Rodgers used to speak very highly of Romeo Doubs's football IQ and route-running ability,” Albert Breer wrote. “If Rodgers is there, it might be worth the Steelers calling the Packers to try to bring in a familiar face for the quarterback.”

Doubs’ days in Green Bay seemed to be shortened when he got suspended in the middle of the 2-24 season for missing practice and meetings. Doubs later said he should have done things differently, according to espn.com.

“I absolutely wish I would've handled things differently,” Doubs said.

Trying to mend fences, Doubs spoke highly of the Packers’ offensive approach.

“It's a great offense here,” Doubs added. “Got some ball players in our room. It's much bigger than just obviously me individually finding my role. In this league, it's just winning football games.”

Bills defend their receiver room

General manager Brandon Beane said he believes the team has what it needs at receiver, but not everybody is buying it.

“Well, you guys were b——- in 2018 about Josh Allen,” Beane said in a rant. “You guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b——- that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now.

“You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason, no one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs, same group. How is this group not better than last year's group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. We did that.”

Is WR Hollywood Brown a possible target?

A veteran and former first-round pick might be available. The Chiefs could deal Brown after drafting Jalen Royals.

Brown has a 1,000-yard season on his resume. He turned in the feat in 2021 with the Ravens, catching 91 passes for 1,008 yards and scoring six times.

Last year, he missed most of the season with the Chiefs. He caught only nine balls for 91 yards.

Again, this is a guy who wouldn’t cost much of a draft pick. He’s in that fifth or sixth-round range.

The Chiefs re-signed Brown back in March, but their draft suggests they could move on from him. However, Patrick Mahomes seems to be on his side, according to chiefs.com.

“You throw Hollywood in there, it kind of sets everybody perfectly in their roles,” Mahomes said last December. “When you have that many weapons out there, it's hard for the defense to account for [everybody]. Hollywood has made a huge impact on this offense.”