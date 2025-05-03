The 2025 NFL offseason is, for all intents and purposes, basically over. The NFL draft has come and gone and there are almost no meaningful free agents left on the market. So, heading into the (relatively) quiet summer for pro football, the Buffalo Bills roster is pretty much set for the upcoming season.

That said, every team can use a tweak here and an add there between now and when training camps officially open at the end of July.

For the Bills, there is not much they need to—or even can—do to improve on their roster for next season, which is already one of the best and deepest in the league. Still, there are a few small adds they can make to ensure the depth chart is as strong as possible heading into the new season.

Before diving into the three moves the Bills must make to fill out their roster after the 2025 NFL Draft, let’s look at what they’ve done so far.

Outside of bolstering the wide receiver corps with Elijah Moore and Josh Palmer, the Bills didn’t do anything major on offense this offseason other than retain their key player. They added a backup guard in Kendrick Green, drafted a blocking tight end in Jackson Hawes, and added one more WR in Round 7 in Kaden Prather.

On defense, the team did make a lot of moves, mostly on the defensive line and in the secondary. These moves have left little need for much else before the season kicks off and the possibility of injuries hit.

Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi are new free-agent additions (although the latter two are suspended for six games due to PEDs), and in the defensive backfield, familiar faces Dan Jackson and Tre’Davious White return for depth. Rookies T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson, Deone Walker, Maxwell Hairston, Dorian Strong, and Jordan Hancock will all factor in as well.

So, what’s left for the Bills? Here are the three moves that the Bills must still make to fill out their roster.

Get a kicker in to compete with Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass has been incredible at times for the Bills since the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s made some huge, clutch kicks while making 85.4% of his field goals and 96.4% of his extra points.

Those percentages are 15th and ninth, respectively, among active kickers. However, he was 24th last season in field goal percentage at 82.8%.

This isn’t advocating for the Bills to move on from Bass immediately by any means, but right now, the team doesn’t have another kicker in camp to compete with the veteran.

Bass is an average kicker by the numbers, and he’s also missed some clutch kicks in recent years, highlighted by Wide Right 2 in the 2024 AFC Divisional Round Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo should bring in at least two camp legs to push pass in the preseason. This should include an unsigned veteran free agent like Nick Folk or Eddy Pinero plus a rookie like Texas Tech’s Gino Garcia, who remains unsigned.

Sign one more linebacker for depth

The Bills gave a ton of attention their defensive line and defensive backfield this offseason. However, the linebacker group remained mostly untouched.

Terrel Bernard signed an extension and Matt Milano, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, and Joe Andreesen are still there. That’s a solid, if not excellent, group of LBs, but the problem is, this unit tends to get injured a lot.

Milano, who will be 31 in July, has played nine games in the last two seasons. Bernard missed four games last season, and Spector has played just 26 games in three years.

Beane needs to bring on some more bodies at this spot, and the only move he’s made is extending a minicamp invite to undrafted Samford LB Noah Martin.

To help with depth, the Bills should look to add unsigned vets like Luke Materson, Caleb Johnson, or Krys Barnes from the free-agent market.

Monitor the Von Miller and Amari Cooper situations

Last but not least, the Bills should continue to monitor the status of still-unsigned free agents Von Miller and Amari Cooper.

Miller and Cooper are on the wrong side of 30 at 36 and 30, respectively, and Beane and the Bills did the right thing by letting them go this offseason. Their production and value to the Bill, specifically, based on the rest of the roster, simply isn’t there if the price tag is high.

However, for the right price, both players, but especially Cooper, could have a role on Buffalo this season.

Last year, after being traded to Buffalo, Cooper put up 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns with another six grabs for 41 yards in the playoffs. While the numbers aren’t eye-popping by any means, he did show off his WR1 chops a few times with some incredible clutch catches.

If these veterans want to return to the Bills at the end of camp or even midseason when the team needs some fresh legs on both sides of the ball, the team should be open to the possibility.